U.S Official Can’t Confirm al-Baghdadi Killing

(AP) – The spokesman for the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition says he cannot confirm reports that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed.

The statement comes after Russia claimed it killed al-Baghdadi in an airstrike that targeted a meeting of IS leaders outside the IS de facto capital in Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry said al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian strike in late May along with other senior group commanders.

In an e-mailed statement, Army Col. Ryan Dillon said Friday: “We cannot confirm these reports at this time.”