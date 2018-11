Despite delivering more packages this year, the U.S. Postal Service is reporting a nearly four-billion-dollar loss for 2018. The USPS said today its operating expenses rose more than three percent for the fiscal year. It also reported operating revenue of 70-billion-dollars, an increase of a billion dollars from 2017. Shipping and package sales rose ten percent. First Class mail declined by about four percent as part of an overall drop in mail volume.