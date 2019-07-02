U.S. Senator Ted Cruz Speaks On Immigrant Crisis During McAllen Visit

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) talk with the press concerning immigration near the Rio Grande on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Mission, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is talking about the immigrant crisis during his visit to McAllen. Monday, Cruz got a first hand look at the issues facing the immigrants and border patrol agents in his tour of the southern border.

The Houston Republican blames the current humanitarian immigrant crisis on the lack of action by members of Congress. He also blames the influx of immigrants on loopholes in U.S. immigration policies which he says encourage migrants to try to make the long journey to the U.S.