Vice President Mike Pence is urging Americans to follow social distancing guidelines as the number of new cases reaches record highs. More than 39-thousand cases were reported Thursday, the second straight day the U.S. set a new record.

At that pace the U.S. will have reported two-point-five million cases this weekend. Nearly 125-thousand Americans have died. Pence says he will head to three hotspot states in the coming days, Florida, Texas and Arizona.