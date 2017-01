(AP) – U.S. officials have not released the names of the American service member killed and three others wounded during a firefight with al-Qaida militants in Yemen.

Sunday’s raid left nearly 30 others dead, including about 14 militants.

The U.S. has been striking al-Qaida in Yemen from the air for more than 15 years, mostly using drones.

Sunday’s surprise pre-dawn raid could signal a new escalation against extremist groups in the Arab world’s poorest but strategically located country.