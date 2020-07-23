U.S. Surpasses 4 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Infections

The number of known coronavirus infections in the U.S. is topping four million.

According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 144-thousand Americans have died from COVID-19-related complications. The number of Americans infected is only one sign the pandemic is getting worse in this country. The number of hospitalizations and deaths are also up.

The C-D-C said earlier this week that the actual number of cases could be as many as 13 times the confirmed total. That would be 52 million. The number of infections is on the rise in 39 states. They are on the decline in only two.