UAE Confirms 4 Chinese Tourists Have virus, First In Mideast

A visitor adjusts his mask as he walks at the Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday confirmed the first cases in the Mideast of the new Chinese virus that causes flu-like symptoms, saying doctors now were treating a family that had just come from a city at the epicenter of the outbreak. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

A visitor adjusts his mask as he walks at the Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday confirmed the first cases in the Mideast of the new Chinese virus that causes flu-like symptoms, saying doctors now were treating a family that had just come from a city at the epicenter of the outbreak. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

The United Arab Emirates is confirming the first cases of the new Chinese virus that causes flu-like symptoms in the Mideast. The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency made the announcement on Wednesday, citing the Health and Prevention Ministry. It said a Chinese family of four had come down with the illness. A doctor with the ministry told The Associated Press the family came to the UAE on Jan. 16 and the first among them became ill on Jan. 23. The UAE is home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways and is a hub for global air travel.