UAE To Retaliate For Attacks On Civilian Targets

Anwar Gargash, the Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs, attends a news conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Gargash said Wednesday that an investigation into the alleged ship sabotage off his country's eastern coast would be completed in the coming days, with assistance from American and French investigators. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

(AP) – A top UAE diplomat says the coalition will “retaliate hard” over attacks on civilian targets after the Yemen rebels’ drone attack on a Saudi pipeline.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, made the comment Wednesday while speaking to journalists in Dubai. Gargash said: “We will also retaliate and retaliate hard when we see the Houthis hit civilian targets within Saudi Arabia.”

However, Gargash also said that the UAE believed a United Nations-brokered agreement on the port city of Hodeida represented the best option for finding a political solution to the yearslong war. Gargash said: “It’s a window, it may not be wide enough, but it is a window we have to work with.”