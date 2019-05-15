UAE To Retaliate For Attacks On Civilian Targets

(AP) – A top UAE diplomat says the coalition will “retaliate hard” over attacks on civilian targets after the Yemen rebels’ drone attack on a Saudi pipeline.
Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, made the comment Wednesday while speaking to journalists in Dubai. Gargash said: “We will also retaliate and retaliate hard when we see the Houthis hit civilian targets within Saudi Arabia.”
However, Gargash also said that the UAE believed a United Nations-brokered agreement on the port city of Hodeida represented the best option for finding a political solution to the yearslong war. Gargash said: “It’s a window, it may not be wide enough, but it is a window we have to work with.”
