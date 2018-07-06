Uber Derides ‘Surge Pricing’ Limit In Honolulu

(AP) – Uber derided the measure passed by Honolulu leaders capping what ride-hailing services can charge during peak demand.

Uber released a statement Wednesday calling the limit “a solution in search of a problem.” Uber’s statement says the company has been told the city hasn’t received a single consumer complaint about the app’s pricing model.

The measure prevents “surge pricing” if increased rates are higher than the maximum fare set by the city. The limit passed Wednesday by the City Council on a 6-3 vote.

Supporters say it’s wrong to allow companies to set their own prices without city control. Opponents say Uber and Lyft provide reliable and affordable transportation options.

Uber’s statement adds that riders know upfront what price they’ll pay before accepting a ride.

No related posts.