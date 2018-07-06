Home NATIONAL Uber Derides ‘Surge Pricing’ Limit In Honolulu
Uber Derides ‘Surge Pricing’ Limit In Honolulu
NATIONAL
0

Uber Derides ‘Surge Pricing’ Limit In Honolulu

0
0
5b1878da9e206.image
now viewing

Uber Derides ‘Surge Pricing’ Limit In Honolulu

59baf12076278.image
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Down 2 Cents

Starbucks+Coffee
now playing

Starbucks Raising Price Of A Brewed Coffee In Most US Stores

5b192241cbd1b.image
now playing

Boy Scout's Toy Grenade Causes Bomb Scare In Houston Airport

afbaa5-20180607-hud-rent-increases
now playing

Analysis: HUD Plan Would Raise Rents For Poor By 20 Percent

Ashraf-Ghani-Ahmadzai-1800
now playing

Afghan President Announces Weeklong Cease-Fire With Taliban

WireAP_c91e3901534444369f3b5d690cba2472_12x5_992
now playing

Samantha Bee Is Back, Both Angry And Apologetic

1528353063087
now playing

As Aid Dries Up, Gaza Families Pushed Deeper Into Poverty

download (16)
now playing

At Guatemala Volcano, Weather And Danger Hinder Search

920×920 (8)
now playing

Trump Likely To Face A Chilly Reception At G-7 Conference

Paul Ryan
now playing

House GOP In Eleventh-Hour Attempt For Immigration Accord

(AP) – Uber derided the measure passed by Honolulu leaders capping what ride-hailing services can charge during peak demand.
Uber released a statement Wednesday calling the limit “a solution in search of a problem.” Uber’s statement says the company has been told the city hasn’t received a single consumer complaint about the app’s pricing model.
The measure prevents “surge pricing” if increased rates are higher than the maximum fare set by the city. The limit passed Wednesday by the City Council on a 6-3 vote.
Supporters say it’s wrong to allow companies to set their own prices without city control. Opponents say Uber and Lyft provide reliable and affordable transportation options.
Uber’s statement adds that riders know upfront what price they’ll pay before accepting a ride.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Starbucks+Coffee

Starbucks Raising Price Of A Brewed Coffee In Most US Stores

Roxanne Garcia 0
5b192241cbd1b.image

Boy Scout’s Toy Grenade Causes Bomb Scare In Houston Airport

Roxanne Garcia 0
afbaa5-20180607-hud-rent-increases

Analysis: HUD Plan Would Raise Rents For Poor By 20 Percent

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video