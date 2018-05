Uber hopes to fill the skies with its flying taxis within a few years, and Dallas is scheduled to be one of the first cities to see them.

The prototypes of the autonomous electric flying taxis are on display at the Uber Elevate Summit in Los Angeles. Pending approval by the Department of Transportation, Uber hopes to demonstrate the drone-like aircraft in 2020 and start service in 2023.

Dallas and Los Angeles have been chosen as the first markets for the air taxis.