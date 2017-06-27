Home LOCAL Uber To Start Serving The Valley
Uber To Start Serving The Valley
Uber is coming to the Rio Grande Valley. Officials with the ride-hailing company have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday during which they’re expected to say Uber will add Cameron, Hidalgo, and Starr counties to its service area.

The arrival of Uber to the border region comes three months after Lyft, a competing ride-hailing app, began operating in several Valley cities.

Uber comes into the Valley, also, shortly after the passage of a new law in Texas giving the state regulatory authority over ride-hailing companies – overriding any local regulations that had been in place in individual cities.

