Uber Will Start Denying Service To Passengers With Low Ratings

The logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Ride-sharing company Uber is announcing a new policy that will allow the company to ban passengers who get low ratings from its drivers. The company has allowed passengers to rate drivers for years, and it has sometimes cost drivers their jobs.

Uber announced Tuesday that passengers who get low marks will be given warnings, and suggestions on how to improve their rating. But if the rating is low enough, then that passenger will not be allowed to use Uber again. Passengers can check their rating given by drivers in the app.