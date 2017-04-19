Home NATIONAL UC Berkeley Calls Off Ann Coulter Talk For Security Reasons
(AP) – Ann Coulter’s planned appearance at the University of California, Berkeley next week has been called off for security concerns.

UC Berkeley officials say they were unable to find “a safe and suitable” venue for the right-wing provocateur. Campus Republicans had invited her to speak at the school on April 27.

In a letter to Berkeley College Republicans sent Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy says officials are open to rescheduling for a later date. The AP obtained a copy of the letter Wednesday.  The cancellation comes days after violent clashes between far-right and far-left protesters Saturday at a rally supporting President Donald Trump in downtown Berkeley.

An appearance at UC Berkeley by former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos was canceled after protesters rioted outside the event in February.

