UPDATE: Police Search For Clues In Case Of Unidentified Child
UPDATE: Police Search For Clues In Case Of Unidentified Child

GALVESTON POLICE INVESTIGATE CHILD FOUND
UPDATE: Police Search For Clues In Case Of Unidentified Child

Trump Says Opioid Problem Will Get Better

UN Envoy Announces New Syria Talks On Nov. 28

Broken Windshield Crime Scene
1-Car Wreck Claims Life Of San Juan Teen

Amber Alert Cancelled For Rio Hondo Boy

Baby 'ghost cat' Makes Its Bronx Debut

Victims Of Indonesian Inferno Mostly Women

White House Praises GOP Budget Passage By House

2 Lawn-Care Workers Die Following Chemical Exposure

Pope Speaks With Space Station Astronauts

Russian Helicopter Crashes Off Arctic Archipelago

(AP) – Police are sifting through hundreds of tips and leads to discover the name of a little boy whose body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas last week.  It’s the second time in a decade that residents and law enforcement in Galveston have struggled to identify a lifeless child found on the shores of their beach community.

The Galveston Police Department is working with federal and state agencies in a national search for the young Hispanic boy’s identity – and to find out why no one has reported him missing. The medical examiner hasn’t determined a cause of death.  Police Capt. Joshua Schirard says investigators have “gotten probably close to a thousand tips from the news stories and social media posts that have been out there.”

