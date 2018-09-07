Home WORLD UK Brexit Secretary Who Just Resigned Says May Should Remain
UK Brexit Secretary Who Just Resigned Says May Should Remain
WORLD
0

UK Brexit Secretary Who Just Resigned Says May Should Remain

0
0
index
now viewing

UK Brexit Secretary Who Just Resigned Says May Should Remain

WireAP_71f197b32e6a4753beac19f7d8b9f46e_12x5_992
now playing

US, Europe Clamp Down On Migration Even As Arrivals Drop

WireAP_05e3c21a79ff4f0cb1fb414d5d42c9be_12x5_992
now playing

A Neighbor's Word Can Bring Death Sentence In Iraq IS Trials

index
now playing

Abe Cancels Trip Abroad After Deadly Japan Rains

64913208
now playing

Trump Says He 'Can't Go Wrong' With His Top Court Contenders

180708105127-thai-cave-inside-07-08-super-tease
now playing

The Latest: 2nd Rescue Underway At Flooded Thai Cave

1 dead after helicopter crashed into residence WILLIAMSBURG
now playing

1 Dead After Helicopter Crashed Into Residence

GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now playing

A 'Supreme' Show: Trump Savors Big Reveal For Court Choice

courtgavel
now playing

California, Long A Holdout, Adopts Mass Immigration Trials

PORT AU PRINCE RIOTS AND PROTESTS
now playing

US Church Groups Stranded By Haiti Disturbances

Brexit Secretary David Davis
now playing

UK Media: Most Senior Brexit Official Quits Government

(AP) – Former Brexit Secretary David Davis says he won’t seek to challenge Prime Minister Theresa May’s leadership after resigning from her Cabinet, but that he will pressure her to toughen her position on Britain’s departure from the European Union.
Davis says he resigned because he didn’t feel he best suited to carry the divorce deal forward, telling the BBC Monday that he doesn’t want his resignation to become a rallying cry for May’s ouster. He says “I like Theresa May, I think she’s a good prime minister.”
But he says they had a difference of strategy and hoped the decision would send a signal to the EU not to push Britain any further in Brexit negotiations.
Davis’s late-night resignation undermined May’s already fragile government, which has lost several ministers this year.

Related posts:

  1. UK Media: Most Senior Brexit Official Quits Government
  2. Chinese Envoy Speaks To Thais After Boat Sinking
  3. DAVIS RANKIN
  4. Abe Cancels Trip Abroad After Deadly Japan Rains
Related Posts
WireAP_71f197b32e6a4753beac19f7d8b9f46e_12x5_992

US, Europe Clamp Down On Migration Even As Arrivals Drop

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_05e3c21a79ff4f0cb1fb414d5d42c9be_12x5_992

A Neighbor’s Word Can Bring Death Sentence In Iraq IS Trials

Zack Cantu 0
index

Abe Cancels Trip Abroad After Deadly Japan Rains

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video