UK Business Alarmed At May Confidence Vote
UK Business Alarmed At May Confidence Vote

UK Business Alarmed At May Confidence Vote

(AP) – Business figures have expressed alarm about the political uncertainty in the U.K. ahead of a Conservative Party confidence vote on Prime Minister Theresa May later.
Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said politicians should understand the impact of their “high stakes gambles” with Britain’s economy.
“At one of the most pivotal moments for the U.K. economy in decades, it is unacceptable that Westminster politicians have chosen to focus on themselves, rather than on the needs of the country,” he said after the Conservative Party said there would a vote on May’s leadership.
He said there was “utter dismay” among businesses about the vote on Wednesday evening.
Federation of Small Businesses chairman Mike Cherry said the current turmoil is “weighing heavy” on entrepreneurs.

