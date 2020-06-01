UK Eases Lockdown Restrictions Yet Experts Say It’s Too Soon

(AP) — Britain has moved to further ease lockdown restrictions despite warnings from some health officials that the risk of spreading COVID-19 was still too great. Some schools are reopening in England on Monday and social restrictions now allow people to have limited contact with family and friends as long as it is done outdoors and with social distancing. Restrictions on some of society’s most vulnerable have also been eased as the government moves to restore some normalcy. But Scotland’s leader warned that restrictions may have to be put back up if people flouted the rules. Police in Scotland had to disperse 797 groups on Saturday alone for not abiding by the guidelines.