UPDATE: UK Foreign Secretary: 2 Vessels Seized By Iran

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced on their website Friday July 19, 2019, it has seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the latest provocation in a strategic waterway that has become a flashpoint in the tensions between Tehran and the West. (Stena Bulk via AP)

(AP) – British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says two vessels have been seized by Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz.

Hunt said Friday he will shortly attend an emergency government session to see what can be done to secure the release of the two vessels. He says they are a British-flagged vessel and a Liberian-flagged vessel. He said the crews comprise a range of nationalities but are not believed to include British citizens.

UK Chamber of Shipping CEO Bob Sanguinetti says the seizure of a British oil tanker by Iranian forces represents an escalation in tensions in the Persian Gulf that makes it clear more protection for merchant vessels is urgently needed. He said Friday the action is “in violation of international regulations which protect ships and their crews as they go about their legitimate business in international waters.” He called on the British government to do “whatever is necessary” to ensure the safe and swift return of the ship’s crew.