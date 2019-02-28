UK Government Minister Quits Over Brexit

(AP) – A junior minister has resigned from the British government over Brexit, saying he does not agree with the decision to offer Parliament the chance to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union and rule out a “no-deal” exit.

Ex-Agriculture Minister George Eustice says “we cannot negotiate a successful Brexit unless we are prepared to walk through the (exit) door.”

Prime Minister Theresa May said this week that if lawmakers reject her EU divorce deal they will be able to seek a delay to Britain’s departure. The move was a concession to growing pressure from lawmakers to remove the risk Britain may leave without a deal – an outcome that could spark severe economic disruption. But Eustice, a firm backer of Brexit, said in his resignation letter Thursday that the decision would “lead to a sequence of events culminating in the EU dictating the terms of any extension requested and the final humiliation of our country.”