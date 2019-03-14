UK Govt Narrowly Retains Control Of Brexit

(AP) – British lawmakers have defeated by the narrowest of margins at attempt by Parliament to wrench control of Brexit from the Conservative government’s hands in order to break the country’s deadlock over leaving the European Union.

The House of Commons voted 314-312 against a call to postpone Britain’s departure and rearrange Parliament’s timetable so that lawmakers could try to find an alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s rejected Brexit divorce deal.

Lawmakers have twice thrown out the Brexit withdrawal agreement May agreed upon with the bloc. Despite the win Thursday, the British government still faces a Brexit impasse. Brexit is currently scheduled for March 29, but Parliament is to vote later on whether to seek a delay of at least three months. Any extension has to be approved by all 27 remaining EU countries.