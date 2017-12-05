Home WORLD UK Hospitals Report Tech Problems In Possible Cyberattack
UK Hospitals Report Tech Problems In Possible Cyberattack
UK Hospitals Report Tech Problems In Possible Cyberattack

UK Hospitals Report Tech Problems In Possible Cyberattack

(AP) – Several British hospitals say they are having major computer problems as the result of an apparent cyberattack.

Hospitals in London, northwest England and other parts of the country are reporting problems with their computer systems Friday. They have asked patients not to come to the hospitals unless it was an emergency.

NHS Merseyside, which operates several hospitals in northwest England, tweeted that “following a suspected national cyberattack, we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services.”

Britain’s National Health Service is a great source of pride for many in the nation but has been facing substantial budget issues.

