UK Intelligence Chief Pulls Out Of Conference

(AP) – The head of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency has canceled his attendance at an international anti-terrorism meeting.

MI5 chief Andrew Parker pulled out of the upcoming meeting in Berlin following the deadly attack on a pop concert in Manchester.

British authorities believe a suicide bomber carried out the attack that killed 22 and wounded dozens in the city in northwest England on Monday.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency confirmed Parker’s cancellation to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The May 29 meeting in Berlin is titled “Western democracies’ responses to the threat of Islamist terrorism” and also features senior intelligence officials and experts from Europe and Israel.

Parker’s attendance at the meeting would have been a rare public appearance for the MI5 chief.