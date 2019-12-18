UK Labour Figures Begin Jostling To Be Party’s Next Leader

Candidates have begun jostling to become the next leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party after its crushing defeat in last week’s election. Lawmakers Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper were among those suggesting Wednesday they were considering a run to replace Jeremy Corbyn in the race that heats up next year. The question for party members is whether it was Labour policy or party leadership _ or both _ that led to the party’s worst defeat since 1935. Labour now has only 203 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have a majority of 365 seats.