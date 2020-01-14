UK leader: Royal Rift Over Harry-Meghan Plans Can Be Settled UK leader: Royal Rift Over Harry-Meghan Plans Can Be Settled

WORLD

UK leader: Royal Rift Over Harry-Meghan Plans Can Be Settled

FILE - In this March 5, 2019 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and at rear, from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. In a statement issued on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, Queen Elizabeth II says she has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more independent life that will see them move part-time to Canada. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)

Britain’s prime minister says he is confident the royal family can resolve a crisis over the future plans of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The couple are seeking to greatly reduce their royal role and spend substantial amounts of time in Canada. That’s where Meghan filmed the TV series “Suits” for seven years. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is “absolutely confident” a workable solution to the royal rift can be found. He also says it will be easier if politicians don’t provide a running commentary. Queen Elizabeth II has said that she and senior royals respect the couple’s decision but would have preferred they remain as full-time royals.

