UK leader: Royal Rift Over Harry-Meghan Plans Can Be Settled UK leader: Royal Rift Over Harry-Meghan Plans Can Be Settled

Britain’s prime minister says he is confident the royal family can resolve a crisis over the future plans of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The couple are seeking to greatly reduce their royal role and spend substantial amounts of time in Canada. That’s where Meghan filmed the TV series “Suits” for seven years. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is “absolutely confident” a workable solution to the royal rift can be found. He also says it will be easier if politicians don’t provide a running commentary. Queen Elizabeth II has said that she and senior royals respect the couple’s decision but would have preferred they remain as full-time royals.
