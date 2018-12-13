Home WORLD UK Leader Seeks EU Lifeline After Surviving Confidence Vote
UK Leader Seeks EU Lifeline After Surviving Confidence Vote
UK Leader Seeks EU Lifeline After Surviving Confidence Vote

UK Leader Seeks EU Lifeline After Surviving Confidence Vote

(AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking a lifeline from European Union leaders after winning a no-confidence vote triggered by Conservative lawmakers unhappy with her Brexit plan.

May will ask the 27 other EU leaders at a Brussels summit Thursday for reassurances about the Brexit divorce deal that she can use to win over a skeptical British Parliament. The British leader scrapped a planned vote on the deal this week when it became clear she would lose.

The bloc is adamant there can be no substantive changes to the legally-binding withdrawal agreement.

On Wednesday evening, May survived a vote on her leadership from Conservative lawmakers by 200-117. The victory gives her a reprieve from domestic pressure but the size of the rebellion underscores the unpopularity of her Brexit plan.

