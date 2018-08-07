Home WORLD UK Media: Most Senior Brexit Official Quits Government
UK Media: Most Senior Brexit Official Quits Government
WORLD
0

UK Media: Most Senior Brexit Official Quits Government

0
0
Brexit Secretary David Davis
now viewing

UK Media: Most Senior Brexit Official Quits Government

1 dead after helicopter crashed into residence WILLIAMSBURG
now playing

1 Dead After Helicopter Crashed Into Residence

GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now playing

A 'Supreme' Show: Trump Savors Big Reveal For Court Choice

courtgavel
now playing

California, Long A Holdout, Adopts Mass Immigration Trials

PORT AU PRINCE RIOTS AND PROTESTS
now playing

US Church Groups Stranded By Haiti Disturbances

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
now playing

More South Texas Land Owners Getting Letters On Border Wall

POLICE
now playing

Officer Pulling Gun On Kids Prompts Review

GenericGavel_31583566_5916547_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Texas Paid $500,000 For Experts In Abortion Law Challenges

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley
now playing

Man Accused Of Posing As Teen Student Faces New Charge

flood valley flood 2018
now playing

Valley Flood Victims Urged To Apply For Federal Disaster Aid

arrest187
now playing

Arrest Of Former Cop Likely To Lead To More Arrests In Old Stolen Rifle Case

(AP) – British media outlets say the most senior official in charge of negotiating Britain’s exit from the European Union has quit Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

The Press Association news agency, the BBC and others say Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned Sunday, 48 hours after May announced that her divided government had at last agreed on a plan for ties with the EU after the U.K. leaves next year.

Davis’s late-night resignation undermines May’s fragile government. He has been a strong pro-Brexit voice in a Cabinet divided between supporters of a clean break with the bloc and those who want to keep close ties.

Brexit-backing lawmakers have been angered by May’s plans, saying they will keep Britain too close to the EU and limit its ability to strike new trade deals.

Related posts:

  1. Man Accused Of Posing As Teen Student Faces New Charge
  2. Chinese Envoy Speaks To Thais After Boat Sinking
  3. Lawmaker: Tent Shelter For Migrant Teens Open Indefinitely
  4. McAllen Police Seek To Identify Suspect Of Burglary
Related Posts
PORT AU PRINCE RIOTS AND PROTESTS

US Church Groups Stranded By Haiti Disturbances

jsalinas 0
CHINES SEPAK TO THIA ABOUT BOAT SINKING

Chinese Envoy Speaks To Thais After Boat Sinking

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video