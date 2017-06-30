Home WORLD UK Parents Say Life Support To End For Terminally Ill Son
Charlie Gard

(AP) – The parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard say he will be taken off of life support at a London children’s hospital.  Chris Gard and Connie Yates said that Great Ormond Street Hospital will switch off life support Friday.

The 10-month-old’s parents’ lost a bid to take him to the U.S. for trial therapy Tuesday when the European Court of Human Rights sided with earlier rulings that continued treatment would cause “significant harm.”

They said the hospital wouldn’t allow Charlie, who suffers from a rare genetic condition, to be brought home to die.  His parents have released a video saying “we’re not allowed to choose if our son lives and we’re not allowed to choose when or where Charlie dies.”  The hospital said specifics about Charlie’s care couldn’t be discussed.

