UK Passport Holders Welcome In US, Minister Says

UK Passport Holders Welcome In US, Minister Says

(AP) – British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says he has been assured by American officials that “all British passport holders remain welcome” in the United States, even if they are also nationals of seven countries temporarily barred by President Donald Trump.  Johnson has told lawmakers in the House of Commons that Trump’s executive order “will make no difference to any British passport holder, irrespective of their country of birth or whether they hold another passport.”  Confusion has reigned about whether dual nationals are affected by the 90-day ban on citizens of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya.

Johnson said the U.K. had told the Americans of “our anxiety about measures that discriminate on grounds of nationality.” He said “this is something that we do not support.”  Opposition lawmakers are demanding the government condemn the ban even more strongly and cancel a state visit to Britain by Trump planned for later this year.

