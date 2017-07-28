Home WORLD UK PM May Offers Prayers For Charlie’s Parents
UK PM May Offers Prayers For Charlie’s Parents
UK PM May Offers Prayers For Charlie’s Parents

TERESA MAY
UK PM May Offers Prayers For Charlie’s Parents

(AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May has expressed her sorrow at the death of a terminally ill 11-month-old baby whose court battle to seek experimental medical treatment in the United States caught the attention of the world.

May’s Downing Street office issued a statement after Charlie Gard died Friday, a day after a judge ordered that he be moved from a hospital to a hospice.

May says “I am deeply saddened by the death of Charlie Gard. My thoughts and prayers are with Charlie’s parents Chris and Connie at this difficult time.”

Charlie’s case became a flashpoint for debates on the rights of both children and parents, on health-care funding, medical interventions, the responsibilities of hospitals and medical workers and the role of the state.

