UK PM May Offers Prayers For Charlie’s Parents

(AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May has expressed her sorrow at the death of a terminally ill 11-month-old baby whose court battle to seek experimental medical treatment in the United States caught the attention of the world.

May’s Downing Street office issued a statement after Charlie Gard died Friday, a day after a judge ordered that he be moved from a hospital to a hospice.

May says “I am deeply saddened by the death of Charlie Gard. My thoughts and prayers are with Charlie’s parents Chris and Connie at this difficult time.”

Charlie’s case became a flashpoint for debates on the rights of both children and parents, on health-care funding, medical interventions, the responsibilities of hospitals and medical workers and the role of the state.