UK Police Say Assange Still Faces Arrest

(AP) – Despite Sweden’s decision to drop a rape investigation, British police say that Julian Assange still faces arrest if he leaves Ecuador’s London embassy.
The Metropolitan Police force says that there is a British warrant for Assange’s arrest after he juimped bail in 2012, and it “is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the embassy.”
But it adds that Assange is now wanted for a “much less serious offense” than the original sex crimes claims, and police “will provide a level of resourcing which is proportionate to that offense.”
Police kept up round-the-clock guard outside the embassy until last year, when the operation was scaled back.

