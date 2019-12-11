WORLD

UK Political Leaders Chase Undecided Voters On Eve Of Vote

By 77 views
0
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares a pie at the Red Olive catering company while on the campaign trail, in Derby, England, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)

British political leaders have risen early to pursue undecided voters on the eve of the general election. They are zigzagging the country Wednesday in hopes that one last push will get the wavering to the polls. Opinion polls have consistently shown Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party in the lead. But the size of the margin is seen as narrowing ahead of Thursday’s contest. All of the parties are nervous because voters are tired after years of wrangling over Brexit. And they can’t be sure where loyalties lie. All 650 seats in the House of Commons seats are up for grabs.

Jersey City’s Mayor Says Gunmen Targeted Kosher Market

Previous article

Ex-Mexico Security Chief Long Haunted By Corruption Claims

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD