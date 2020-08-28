UK Presses Hard To Get More Workers Back Tnto The Office

(AP) – The British government is encouraging workers to return to their offices amid concern that the number of people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting coffee bars and restaurants and turning city centers into “ghost towns.”

The government plans to roll out a campaign to encourage employers to highlight the efforts they’ve made to protect staff from the virus. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Friday it’s the right time to return to work because children will be going back to school next week. He also said prolonged isolation from friends and colleagues is taking a toll on mental health. Still, many people are concerned because daily infections are rising and because Britain has Europe’s worst virus death toll.