WORLD

UK Says Iran Must Abide By EU Sanctions On Syria

By 95 views
0

(AP) – Britain’s Foreign Office has warned Iran to abide by the assurances it provided to the government of Gibraltar that led to the release of a detained Iranian supertanker.

In a statement hours after a Gibraltar court released the Grace I, U.K. authorities insisted they would not allow Iran or anyone else to bypass European Union sanctions meant to punish Syria for using chemical weapons against its own people.  But the U.K. also insisted that there should be “no comparison or linkage” between the enforcement of sanctions and “Iran’s unacceptable and illegal seizure of, and attacks on, commercial shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Britain wants Iran to release the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized by the Islamic Republic after British Marines took over the Grace I.

23 Injured In Russian Plane’s Emergency Landing

Previous article

Judges Nix Appeal Saying Some Migrant Kids May Not Need Soap

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD