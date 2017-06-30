UK Says Sarin Attack In Syria Can’t Be Ignored

(AP) – British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is urging the international community to work together to bring to justice those responsible for a deadly April 4 nerve gas attack in Syria.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed Friday that its investigation had established that sarin was used as a weapon in the northern town of Khan Sheikhoun, where more than 90 people were killed.

Johnson says, “This confirmation cannot be ignored.”

While the OPCW report did not apportion blame, Johnson says that “the U.K.’s own assessment is that the Assad regime almost certainly carried out this abominable attack.”

He adds, “I urge our international partners to unite behind the need to hold those responsible for this atrocity to account.”