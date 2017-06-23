Home WORLD UK Seeks To Reassure EU Citizens They Can Stay After Brexit
UK Seeks To Reassure EU Citizens They Can Stay After Brexit
(AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking to reassure European Union nationals living in her country that their futures will be secure once Britain leaves the EU in 2019.

May told reporters Friday that “no one will have to leave. We won’t be seeing families split apart ”

She said her government is making a “very fair and very serious offer” to her EU counterparts to guarantee the futures of around 3 million European citizens in Britain.

May is due to publish a report on Monday detailing her plans, but she did explain some elements of it to EU leaders late Thursday.

The issue of the rights of EU citizens living in Britain and more than 1.5 million Britons on the continent is a top priority in Brexit talks.

