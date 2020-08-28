UK To Allow Emergency Use Of Any Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

(AP) – Britain is preparing to revise its laws to allow the emergency use of any effective coronavirus vaccine before it is fully licensed but only if the shots meet required safety and quality standards.

In a statement Friday, Britain’s Conservative government said it was adopting “reinforced safeguards” to allow the country’s medicines regulatory agency to grant temporary authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, provided it meets safety and quality standards.

The proposed regulations would allow coronavirus vaccines to receive a temporary authorization allowing people to be immunized while the full licensing process is being undertaken. Britain said the move was “a precautionary measure” and would only be used as a last resort.