UK Unsure If This Marks Mugabe’s ‘downfall’

(AP) – British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says it is not clear whether the dramatic events in Zimbabwe mark “the downfall of Mugabe.”

Johnson told the House of Commons it’s impossible to tell how events will play out in the southern African nation. Zimbabwe’s military says President Robert Mugabe is in custody after the army commander warned of stepping in to calm political turmoil.

Johnson accused Mugabe of rigging elections, torturing opponents and “the worst hyper-inflation in recorded history.” Johnson says the country must not exchange one “unelected tyrant” for another. He notes that Zimbabwe will hold elections next year and says the international community will work to “ensure this provides a genuine opportunity for all Zimbabweans to decide their future.”