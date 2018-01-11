Home WORLD UK Village Resents Being Used In US Midterm Election Post
UK Village Resents Being Used In US Midterm Election Post
UK Village Resents Being Used In US Midterm Election Post

UK village resents being used in US midterm election post
UK Village Resents Being Used In US Midterm Election Post

(AP) – The political battle raging in the United States as midterm elections approach has had an unexpected impact in a small coastal village in eastern England.  That’s because a Republican congressional candidate in Illinois used an out-of-date photo of a rundown neighborhood in Jaywick Sands to illustrate the dangers posed by Democrats.

The posting by candidate Nick Stella did not make clear that the photograph was of a location in England, not the United States.  It carries the warning that “Only YOU can stop this from becoming reality” and has a picture of Rep. Nancy Pelosi photoshopped into the image.

Local leaders have complained that the photo is misleading because the neighborhood has been greatly improved.  A spokeswoman for Stella has said the campaign did not intend to “smear” Jaywick Sands.

