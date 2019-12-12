UK Voters Decide Who They Want To Resolve Brexit Impasse

A Chelsea Pensioner leaves the polling station in Chelsea after voting in the General Election, in London, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. U.K. voters are deciding Thursday who they want to resolve the stalemate over Brexit in a parliamentary election widely seen as one of the most decisive in modern times. ( (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

British voters are deciding who they want to resolve the stalemate over Brexit in an election seen as one of the most important since the end of World War II. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes his Conservative Party will win a majority in the House of Commons to take Britain out of the European Union by Jan. 31. The main opposition Labour Party, which is led by Jeremy Corbyn, has promised another referendum on Brexit. All 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs in the Thursday’s vote, which is being held more than two years ahead of schedule.