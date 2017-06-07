Home WORLD Ukraine Official: 1 In 10 PCs Likely Hit By Cyberattack
Ukraine Official: 1 In 10 PCs Likely Hit By Cyberattack
WORLD
0

Ukraine Official: 1 In 10 PCs Likely Hit By Cyberattack

0
0
Ukraine Cyberattacks
now viewing

Ukraine Official: 1 In 10 PCs Likely Hit By Cyberattack

toyota
now playing

Toyota Marks Opening Of New US Headquarters In Texas

SAN ANTONIO AMBULANCE
now playing

San Antonio Woman Dies After Being Hit By Police Car

HOUSTON FIRE WAREHOUSE TO CAR DEALE
now playing

Fire At Old Warehouse Spreads To Car Dealer

gasprices332
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Down Penny Amid July Fourth

Ken+Paxton
now playing

Texas Attorney General Raises $500K For Own Criminal Defense

human trafficking
now playing

Two Arrests Prompt Probe Into Child Trafficking In Willacy County

-f4bbe9aa7a55f4a7
now playing

Liquidation Sale Set For Trump's Former Taj Mahal Casino

UK-feed-and-farm-trade-groups-come-out-against-Brexit_strict_xxl
now playing

EU Negotiator: Brexit Will Hurt, Trade Won't Be Easy

Malaysia Indonesia Starbucks
now playing

Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim Groups Call For Starbucks Boycott

Hobby Lobby
now playing

Hobby Lobby Fined $3 Million Over Smuggled Iraqi Artifacts

(AP) – A Ukrainian government official estimates that as many as one in 10 personal computers at companies and government offices across the country may have been compromised in the cyberattack that erupted on June 27.

Dmytro Shymkiv, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration and a former director of Microsoft Ukraine, told The Associated Press the figure was a “guesstimate” based on publicly available data, his previous work in the technology industry and what he’d heard from business and government sources.

Cybersecurity expert Victor Zhora, who is helping several clients affected by the attack, on Thursday called Shymkiv’s figure “rather realistic.”

More than a week after the cyberattack knocked out Ukrainian banks, cash machines and gas stations, the government has yet to provide a comprehensive damage assessment.

Related posts:

  1. Ukraine: We Prevented Second Cyberattack
  2. 1 US Soldier Killed, 2 Wounded In Southern Afghanistan
  3. Mueller Probe Could Draw Focus To Russian Crime Operations
  4. Huge Concrete Pyramids Add To Artificial Reef Project Off Of SPI
Related Posts
UK-feed-and-farm-trade-groups-come-out-against-Brexit_strict_xxl

EU Negotiator: Brexit Will Hurt, Trade Won’t Be Easy

Roxanne Garcia 0
Malaysia Indonesia Starbucks

Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim Groups Call For Starbucks Boycott

Roxanne Garcia 0
WX201-75-2017-201850.jpg.size.xxlarge.letterbox

To Punish NKorea, US Weighs Sanctions On Chinese Companies

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video