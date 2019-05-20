Ukrainian Party Criticizes New President

Ukrainian new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a mace, the Ukrainian symbol of power, during his inauguration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, May 20, 2019. Ukrainian TV star Volodymyr Zelenskiy was sworn in as the country's new president on Monday, promised to stop the war in the country's east against Russian-backed separatists and immediately disbanded parliament, which he has branded as a group only interested in self-enrichment. Ukrainian parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy is in the background. (Markiv Mykhailo, Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Ukrainian new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a mace, the Ukrainian symbol of power, during his inauguration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, May 20, 2019. Ukrainian TV star Volodymyr Zelenskiy was sworn in as the country's new president on Monday, promised to stop the war in the country's east against Russian-backed separatists and immediately disbanded parliament, which he has branded as a group only interested in self-enrichment. Ukrainian parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy is in the background. (Markiv Mykhailo, Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via AP)

(AP) – A party that was part of a ruling coalition in Ukraine has criticized the newly sworn president’s decision to disband parliament and call snap elections.

Ukrainian television star Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would disband the legislature immediately after being sworn in as president Monday, castigating the current lawmakers as people focused on self-enrichment.

The People’s Front party that was part of the ruling coalition and withdrew from it last week in a maneuver intended to make it more difficult for Zelenskiy to disband parliament, criticized Zelenskiy’s move as unlawful but said it was ready for early elections. It charged that Zelenskiy hopes to ride the wave of his electoral success to control parliament.

Once Zelenskiy signs a decree disbanding parliament, a snap election will be held within two months.