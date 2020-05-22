UK’s COVID-19 Study Aims To Vaccinate More Than 10,000

(AP) – British researchers testing an experimental vaccine against the new coronavirus are moving into advanced studies and aim to immunize more than 10,000 people to determine if the shot works.

Last month, scientists at Oxford University began immunizing more than 1,000 volunteers with their vaccine candidate in a preliminary trial designed to test the shot’s safety.

The researchers estimated that if all goes well in their ongoing trials and the vaccine proves to be effective, it might be possible to make a decision about wider use by the fall or early 2021.