UK’s Johnson Claims Brexit Mandate As Tories Secure Majority

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet with the queen. She will ask him to form a new government after he won the largest Conservative majority since the 1980s in Thursday’s general election. Earlier Friday, Johnson told cheering supporters that Britain will leave the European Union by Jan. 31. Johnson’s Conservative Party secured a majority by winning at least 364 seats out of 650 in the House of Commons. The victory makes Johnson the most electorally successful Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher.
