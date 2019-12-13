WORLD

UK’s Johnson Claims Brexit Mandate As Tories Secure Majority

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at London's Buckingham Palace for an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II after the Conservative Party returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority, in London, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Johnson’s Conservative Party has won a thumping majority of seats in Britain's Parliament — a decisive outcome to a Brexit-dominated election that should allow Johnson to fulfill his plan to take the U.K. out of the European Union next month. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet with the queen. She will ask him to form a new government after he won the largest Conservative majority since the 1980s in Thursday’s general election. Earlier Friday, Johnson told cheering supporters that Britain will leave the European Union by Jan. 31. Johnson’s Conservative Party secured a majority by winning at least 364 seats out of 650 in the House of Commons. The victory makes Johnson the most electorally successful Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher.

