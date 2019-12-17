UK’s Johnson Seeks To Rule Out Brexit Trade Pact Delay

British lawmakers have returned to Parliament after last week’s general election, which gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives a big majority. Johnson says he’ll use that majority to end “dither and delay,” taking Britain out of the EU on Jan. 31 and then striking a new trade deal with the 28-nation bloc by the end of 2020. The government says it will legally rule out the possibility of extending the trade negotiations, though trade experts say it will be hard to seal an agreement by the December 2020 deadline. The pound sank on the news, which raised fears of a chaotic “no-deal” Brexit in 2021.