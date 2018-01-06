UK’s May ‘deeply disappointed’ By US Tariffs

(AP) -British Prime Minister Theresa May says the U.S. decision to impose tariffs on European Union steel and aluminum is “unjustified,” and European nations should be permanently exempted.

The British leader, who has sought to underscore the trans-Atlantic special relationship, said Friday she was “deeply disappointed” by the Trump administration’s decision. She says “the US, EU and UK are close allies and have always promoted values of open and fair trade across the world.”

Britain has stressed the importance of U.K. steel to the American defense industry. May says Britain and the EU “will continue to work together to protect and safeguard our workers and industries.” Britain voted in 2016 to leave the EU but remains a member until the official exit day of March 29, 2019.