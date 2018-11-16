Home WORLD UK’s May Fills Brexit-Related Cabinet Vacancies
UK’s May Fills Brexit-Related Cabinet Vacancies
WORLD
0

UK’s May Fills Brexit-Related Cabinet Vacancies

0
0
BREXIT
now viewing

UK’s May Fills Brexit-Related Cabinet Vacancies

hc courthouse groundbreak
now playing

Ground Broken For New Hidalgo County Courthouse

gavel
now playing

Charges Dropped In Case That Was Brownsville's First Homicide Of The Year

MIGRANTS CARAVAN STANDING IN LINE FOR PROCESSING
now playing

Migrants Streaming Into Tijuana, But Now Face Long Stay

CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER
now playing

Texas Education Board OKs Retaining Clinton, Keller Lessons

BETSY DEVOS
now playing

DeVos Proposes Overhaul To Campus Sexual Misconduct Rules

NANCY PELOSI
now playing

Dem Power Players Want Pelosi But Centrists Push Back

Sen. Nikema Williams
now playing

Police: Arrested Georgia Senator Hindered Police

WHITE HOUSE
now playing

White House Writing Up Rules For Reporters

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says He Answered Written Questions In Mueller Probe

CHILDREN CHILD HANDCUFFS KIDNAP CHILE ABUSE
now playing

Guardsman Arrested At Border Fired Last Year By Sheriff

(AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May has filled two vacancies in her Cabinet left by ministers who quit over Brexit.  Little-known lawmaker Stephen Barclay was named Brexit secretary. He replaces Dominic Raab, who quit Thursday because he opposed May’s draft Brexit agreement with the European Union.  The government says Barclay, formerly a junior health minister, will focus on “domestic preparedness” for Brexit now that negotiations with the EU are almost done.Amber Rudd was made work and pensions secretary, replacing Esther McVey.

Rudd is a former Cabinet minister who resigned as home secretary in April amid a scandal over authorities’ mistreatment of long-term U.K. residents wrongly caught up in a government drive to reduce illegal immigration.  She is a longstanding ally of May’s and has said she supports the proposed divorce agreement with the EU.

Related posts:

  1. French Minister Warns Of New Cold War From US/China Tensions
  2. First Section Of Trump Wall To Cut Through Environmentally And Historically Sensitive Areas
Related Posts
MIGRANTS CARAVAN STANDING IN LINE FOR PROCESSING

Migrants Streaming Into Tijuana, But Now Face Long Stay

jsalinas 0
744972_img650x420_img650x420_crop

French Minister Warns Of New Cold War From US/China Tensions

Roxanne Garcia 0
download (39)

North Korea Deports American Even As It Boasts Of New Weapon

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video