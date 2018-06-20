Home WORLD UK’s May Says Child Policy Wrong; Trump Welcome
(AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the U.S. policy of separating child migrants from their parents at the U.S-Mexico border and detaining them is “unacceptable” and “wrong.”

Trudeau said Wednesday this is “not the way we do things in Canada” and says he cannot imagine what the families involved are enduring.  Trudeau is risking the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump who has verbally attacked the Canadian prime minister of late over trade.

Trudeau made the remarks in Parliament when asked about the U.S. policy by journalists.  He has been careful not to criticize U.S. policy in the past.

