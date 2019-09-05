UN Bringing 8 Tons Of Meals To Bahamas

Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen in Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The storm’s devastation has come into sharper focus as the death toll climbed to 20 and many people emerged from shelters to check on their homes. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)

(AP) – The U.N. World Food Program has purchased 8 tons (7.2 metric tons) of ready-to-eat meals for Bahamians in hurricane-battered Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands and is organizing an airlift from Panama to set up two logistics hubs in the Caribbean nation.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that WFP is also providing satellite equipment to ensure connectivity for emergency responders across the affected islands. Given the severity of Hurricane Dorian’s impact, he said WFP has set up a $5.4 million emergency operation for three months to assist 39,000 people.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said Wednesday about 70,000 people “are in immediate need of life-saving assistance” on Grand Bahama and the Abacos. Dorian devastated the Bahamas as it moved over the islands earlier this week, causing at least 20 deaths.