UN Chief Applauds 'truly historic' Koreas Summit
UN Chief Applauds ‘truly historic’ Koreas Summit
UN Chief Applauds ‘truly historic’ Koreas Summit

NORTH AND SOUTH KOREA SUMMIT IN APRIL
UN Chief Applauds ‘truly historic’ Koreas Summit

(AP) – The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is applauding the “truly historic summit” between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday that “many around the world were moved by the powerful imagery of the two leaders coming together to advance harmony and peace on the Korean Peninsula.”  He said the secretary-general “salutes the courage and leadership that resulted in the important commitments and agreed actions outlined in the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula.”

Dujarric said Guterres counts on the two Koreas to “swiftly implement” all the agreed actions “to further inter-Korean trust-building and reconciliation” and progress toward “sustainable peace and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.”  He said Guterres “looks forward to these gains being consolidated and advanced” at the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit.

