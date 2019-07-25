UN Chief Calls For Swift US-North Korea Talks

(AP) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for the swift resumption of working-level talks between the United States and North Korea following Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile launches.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq says Guterres is concerned by Thursday’s launches and wants a quick return to the talks that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to in June at their meeting in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas.

Haq said the secretary-general has made clear “that he views those meetings as a hopeful development – and he’s hoped that that will lead to progress towards the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.” South Korea says the two weapons North Korea fired on Thursday were a new type of ballistic missile.